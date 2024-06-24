Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,310,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 147,909 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $686,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $445,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 111,509 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $926,000. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE VNO opened at $25.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Vornado Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VNO

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.