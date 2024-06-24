Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,045,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,041 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.12% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $660,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $12,387,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $77,957,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,294,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,507,000 after purchasing an additional 815,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $59.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

WAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.47.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

