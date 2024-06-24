Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 53,844 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,693,076 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $656,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $64,749,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $46,306,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $32,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,213,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,811,000 after purchasing an additional 227,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB opened at $58.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $68.88.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $420.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.88 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.86.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

