B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 80.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,990 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 34.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 312,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 80,392 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 28.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 60,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 40,529 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Group LP raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 19.5% in the third quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 4,014 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $1,553,482.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $1,553,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,660,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,776,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTNT shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.66.

Fortinet Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $58.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.10 and its 200 day moving average is $63.58. The company has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

