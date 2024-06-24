B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 25,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Aflac by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aflac by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Aflac by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $89.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $66.91 and a 52 week high of $90.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 22.08%.

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

