B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 36.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 274.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 645.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Shares of DOC stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthpeak Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Healthpeak Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.87%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.