PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. FMR LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 281,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,437,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $109,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 196,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,888 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $100.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.29 and a 200-day moving average of $89.99. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $69.78 and a 12-month high of $102.03.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

