B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.07.

In other news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 24,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total transaction of $3,393,222.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,859,758.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,884 shares of company stock valued at $22,052,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

RCL opened at $151.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 52 week low of $78.35 and a 52 week high of $157.58. The stock has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $144.24 and a 200-day moving average of $132.39.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

