iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 288.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EWZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $27.46 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.83 and a 52 week high of $35.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

