Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 221.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,319,000 after buying an additional 1,057,721 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,816,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,665,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $8,233,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 471.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 252,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 208,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EWC opened at $36.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $38.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.