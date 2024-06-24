Cwm LLC Has $75,000 Stock Holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Cwm LLC grew its position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $607,724.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,864,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,131,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other USANA Health Sciences news, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.61, for a total transaction of $179,857.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,880,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,048,890.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $607,724.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,864,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,131,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,458,098 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of USNA opened at $45.57 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $69.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.16.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.27 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 12.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

