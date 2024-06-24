NBC Securities Inc. Sells 342 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,762 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,384,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,361,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,730 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,017,384,000 after buying an additional 10,415,591 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2,035.4% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 42,808,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,281,000 after buying an additional 40,803,711 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 33,335,463 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,154,141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,772 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,569,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,587,665,000 after acquiring an additional 149,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $54.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $53.52 and a fifty-two week high of $66.15.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

