NBC Securities Inc. Sells 3,092 Shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO)

NBC Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 43,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1,048.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 213,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 194,748 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 65,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 530,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 115,072 shares during the period.

NYSE GDO opened at $12.21 on Monday. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.122 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

