Cwm LLC Trims Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 36.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 12,183.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 154.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of SON stock opened at $55.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.40. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $49.98 and a 12-month high of $61.73.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 5.86%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

