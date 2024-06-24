Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Holdings Decreased by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $33.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.21. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $41.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.75.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.05%. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

