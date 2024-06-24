Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for BRP (DOO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for BRP (TSE: DOO):

6/3/2024 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$105.00 to C$103.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$112.00 to C$109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$108.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$110.00 to C$100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$98.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$112.00 to C$106.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$137.00 to C$116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/3/2024 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$107.00 to C$100.00.

6/3/2024 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$108.00 to C$100.00.

BRP Stock Performance

TSE:DOO opened at C$87.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$91.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$90.54. BRP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$77.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$122.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.62, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.41.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C$2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.79 billion. BRP had a return on equity of 109.97% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 10.0525739 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 8.87%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

Featured Stories

