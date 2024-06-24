LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of LG Display by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 6.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 67,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in LG Display by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 205,702 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 22,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

LG Display Stock Performance

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $6.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.24.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The electronics maker reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). LG Display had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

