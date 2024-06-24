Cwm LLC Buys 425 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Free Report) by 3,541.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 437 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. 65.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total value of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hovnanian Enterprises news, Director Robin Stone Sellers sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $224,977.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,807.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.72, for a total transaction of $289,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,646.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates raised Hovnanian Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Hovnanian Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

Hovnanian Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $142.06 on Monday. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.22 and a 1-year high of $184.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.45.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $708.38 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

