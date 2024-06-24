Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $30.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.35 and its 200-day moving average is $28.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 0.88. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a 12-month low of $24.81 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

