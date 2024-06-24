Cwm LLC Buys 2,513 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOPE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 9.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,728,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after purchasing an additional 145,721 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $403,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 17.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 218,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 32,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 100.3% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 330,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after acquiring an additional 165,680 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Hope Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $10.20 on Monday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hope Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HOPE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $123.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOPE has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hope Bancorp

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hope Bancorp news, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total value of $38,338.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at $32,744,208.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Angelee Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $44,856.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $197,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Koh sold 3,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $38,338.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,294,186 shares in the company, valued at $32,744,208.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hope Bancorp

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.