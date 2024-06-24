Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 159,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 686.9% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 88,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average of $11.91. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $40.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $897.16 million during the quarter.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

