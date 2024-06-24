Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 76.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 64.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 83,142 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 55.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,263,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,966,000 after purchasing an additional 804,803 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 1.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 10.8% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Old Republic International from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.83. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $32.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 9.52%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insider Transactions at Old Republic International

In other news, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,295.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Old Republic International news, Director Therace Risch acquired 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.77 per share, for a total transaction of $181,180.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,180.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $39,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,172 shares of company stock worth $282,286 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report).

