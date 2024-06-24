Analysts Offer Predictions for Empire’s Q1 2026 Earnings (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Empire in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 20th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar anticipates that the company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Empire Price Performance

Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.49.

Empire Increases Dividend

About Empire

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. This is a positive change from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

