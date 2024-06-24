Critical Comparison: Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) and Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF)

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report) and Amplifon (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Brambles and Amplifon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brambles 0 0 0 0 N/A Amplifon 0 0 1 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brambles has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplifon has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Brambles shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brambles and Amplifon’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brambles $6.08 billion 2.17 $703.30 million N/A N/A Amplifon $2.23 billion N/A $188.09 million N/A N/A

Brambles has higher revenue and earnings than Amplifon.

Profitability

This table compares Brambles and Amplifon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brambles N/A N/A N/A Amplifon 7.44% 16.57% 4.83%

About Brambles

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers. It serves customers in the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, and general manufacturing industries. Brambles Limited was founded in 1875 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Amplifon

About Amplifon

Amplifon S.p.A. engages in the distribution of hearing solutions and the fitting of customized products that help people rediscover various emotions of sound in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Ampli-easy, Ampli-connect, Ampli-energy, and Ampli-mini hearing devices. It also operates Ampli-care, a platform to deliver audiological care experience; and Amplifon App to manage the device functions in real-time directly from smartphone. Amplifon S.p.A. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy. Amplifon S.p.A.

