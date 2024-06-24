Financial Review: Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY) & Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG)

Clean Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:CETY – Get Free Report) and Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Clean Energy Technologies and Cheniere Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Clean Energy Technologies alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clean Energy Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Cheniere Energy 0 1 9 0 2.90

Cheniere Energy has a consensus target price of $198.64, suggesting a potential upside of 20.44%. Given Cheniere Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cheniere Energy is more favorable than Clean Energy Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Clean Energy Technologies has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Cheniere Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clean Energy Technologies $15.11 million 3.52 -$5.66 million ($0.15) -8.27 Cheniere Energy $20.39 billion 1.85 $9.88 billion $20.53 8.03

Cheniere Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Clean Energy Technologies. Clean Energy Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheniere Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Clean Energy Technologies and Cheniere Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clean Energy Technologies -43.74% -112.23% -57.39% Cheniere Energy 28.55% 48.19% 9.02%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.1% of Clean Energy Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Cheniere Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cheniere Energy beats Clean Energy Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Clean Energy Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. designs, produces, and markets clean energy products and integrated solutions that focuses on energy efficiency and renewable energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Clean Energy HRS and CETY Europe, CETY Renewables Waste to Energy Solutions, engineering and Manufacturing Business, and CETY HK. The company offers Clean Cycle, which generates electricity by recycling wasted heat produced in manufacturing, waste to energy, and power generation facilities. It also converts waste products created in manufacturing, agriculture, wastewater treatment plants, and other industries to electricity, renewable natural gas, hydrogen, and bio char. In addition, the company offers engineering, consulting, and project management solutions. Further, the company is involved in the sourcing and suppling of liquefied natural gas to industries and municipalities located in the southern part of Sichuan Province and portions of Yunnan Province. The company was formerly known as Probe Manufacturing, Inc. and changed its name to Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. in November 2015. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Clean Energy Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of MGW Investment I Ltd.

About Cheniere Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines. It is also involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.