Head to Head Survey: NiSource (NYSE:NI) and Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE)

NiSource (NYSE:NI) and Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NiSource and Alternus Clean Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NiSource 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

NiSource presently has a consensus price target of $29.20, indicating a potential upside of 3.11%. Given NiSource’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NiSource is more favorable than Alternus Clean Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NiSource 14.23% 9.56% 2.69% Alternus Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NiSource and Alternus Clean Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares NiSource and Alternus Clean Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NiSource $5.51 billion 2.31 $714.30 million $1.53 18.51 Alternus Clean Energy $20.08 million 1.54 -$69.46 million N/A N/A

NiSource has higher revenue and earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.6% of NiSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of NiSource shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Alternus Clean Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NiSource has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.58, suggesting that its share price is 158% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NiSource beats Alternus Clean Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NiSource



NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland. It also generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 0.5 million customers in various counties in the northern part of Indiana, as well as engages in wholesale electric and transmission transactions. It owns and operates coal-fired electric generating stations in Wheatfield and Michigan City; combined cycle gas turbine in West Terre Haute; natural gas generating units in Wheatfield; hydro generating plants in Carroll County and White County; wind generating units in White County, Indiana; and solar generating units in Jasper County and White County. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

About Alternus Clean Energy



Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

