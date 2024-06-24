Analyzing Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Free Report) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BANCO DO BRASIL/S $53.93 billion 0.52 $5.98 billion $1.13 4.28

BANCO DO BRASIL/S has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Community Capital Bancshares and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Dividends

Community Capital Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays out 19.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Community Capital Bancshares and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A BANCO DO BRASIL/S 11.65% 19.16% 1.54%

Volatility & Risk

Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are held by institutional investors. 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

BANCO DO BRASIL/S beats Community Capital Bancshares on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

