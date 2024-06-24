Brokerages Set Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX) Price Target at $8.25

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMRX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.91. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.29 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $659.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 234.06%. On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

