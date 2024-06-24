Analysts Set Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) PT at $48.90

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.90.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,346,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total transaction of $153,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,346,800.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,454,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,292 shares of company stock valued at $342,852. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 3.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 9.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 55,223 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter worth $247,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 6.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOG opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $43.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $396.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

