LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives $50.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.25.

Several research firms have weighed in on RAMP. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

In other news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 13,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $406,141.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,538.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 17,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $538,863.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 88,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,207.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LiveRamp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,037,000 after buying an additional 115,685 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,251,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,662,000 after purchasing an additional 44,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,238,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,798,000 after purchasing an additional 21,705 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,407,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 549,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $30.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 167.62 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $171.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.95 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 1.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

