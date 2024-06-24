Brokerages Set Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price at $129.02

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $129.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRNA. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Moderna in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $133.40 on Friday. Moderna has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.12 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.52.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $1,635,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,236,594.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $71,860.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $514,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $1,635,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,101,931 shares in the company, valued at $229,236,594.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,255 shares of company stock valued at $55,846,531 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 49.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Moderna by 14.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 221,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,697,000 after purchasing an additional 27,705 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Moderna by 13.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 272,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,993,000 after purchasing an additional 32,806 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 198.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Moderna by 584.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 58,394 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

