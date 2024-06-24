Analysts Set Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Target Price at $14.14

Shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

ACCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, CAO Colin Mchugh sold 5,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $36,694.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,171.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 14,746 shares of company stock worth $104,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. GGV Capital LLC increased its stake in Accolade by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. GGV Capital LLC now owns 18,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Accolade by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.10. Accolade has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $15.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.91 million. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 24.09%. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accolade will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

