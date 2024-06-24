The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Receives $22.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of AES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AES from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AES in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AES. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 679,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 91,247 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AES by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,783,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,838,000 after acquiring an additional 204,448 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 370.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 116,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 91,749 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AES by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,441,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,001 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $863,000. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AES opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. AES has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.11.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. AES had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AES will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

