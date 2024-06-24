Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) PT at GBX 1,714.29

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,714.29 ($21.78).

ANTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($21.92) to GBX 1,685 ($21.41) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($24.46) to GBX 2,065 ($26.24) in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.06) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.60) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Antofagasta

Antofagasta Price Performance

About Antofagasta

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 2,058 ($26.15) on Friday. Antofagasta has a twelve month low of GBX 1,280 ($16.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,425 ($30.81). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,204.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,928. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The company has a market cap of £20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3,071.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

(Get Free Report

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.