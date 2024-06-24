Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) PT at GBX 1,714.29

Shares of Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,714.29 ($21.78).
ANTO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($21.92) to GBX 1,685 ($21.41) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($24.46) to GBX 2,065 ($26.24) in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.06) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($21.60) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Antofagasta
Antofagasta Price Performance
About Antofagasta
Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Antofagasta
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Micron Technology Stock Volatile Despite Analyst Upgrades
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.