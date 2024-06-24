Analysts Set Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Target Price at $40.71

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.71.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VECO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of VECO opened at $46.59 on Friday. Veeco Instruments has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.42.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $1,145,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,671,325.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeco Instruments news, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,196.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $1,145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,671,325.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $1,405,055. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VECO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,690,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,059,000 after purchasing an additional 450,685 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $11,476,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 24.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,569,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 310,390 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,599,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 132.1% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 195,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,858,000 after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

