Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Receives $47.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Fox Factory

Institutional Trading of Fox Factory

In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.30 per share, for a total transaction of $498,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000.

Fox Factory Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $51.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $37.98 and a 52 week high of $117.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.98.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

