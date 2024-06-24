Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Receives $104.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total transaction of $41,984.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at $911,044.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMC. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $90.47 on Friday. Omnicom Group has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.66.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 38.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.84%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

