Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $68.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Robert Half from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of RHI stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day moving average of $76.34. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.25. Robert Half has a one year low of $61.07 and a one year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 63.47%.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Robert Half by 17.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 785,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,594,000 after purchasing an additional 118,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,329,000 after purchasing an additional 66,049 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Robert Half by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Robert Half by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Robert Half by 88.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 27,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Further Reading

