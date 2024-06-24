Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives C$13.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.42.

AAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Cormark set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$10.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61. Advantage Energy has a 52-week low of C$7.83 and a 52-week high of C$11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.82.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 18.74% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business had revenue of C$139.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Advantage Energy will post 0.5729702 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Director Stephen Balog bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, with a total value of C$50,800.00. In other Advantage Energy news, Director Stephen Balog purchased 5,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$10.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,450.00. Insiders have purchased 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $134,150 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

