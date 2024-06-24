Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $60.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.38.

INSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $36.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 5,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $129,591.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,406.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,165,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 295,842 shares of company stock valued at $13,762,062 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $43,973,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $45,029,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,345,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,956 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $25,242,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after purchasing an additional 927,040 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $67.99 on Friday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

