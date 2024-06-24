Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives $46.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

In other Intapp news, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $47,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,494.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,934,297.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director George R. Neble sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total transaction of $47,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,047 shares in the company, valued at $911,494.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,724 shares of company stock valued at $1,923,651 in the last ninety days. 36.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intapp by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Intapp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Intapp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Intapp by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTA opened at $34.20 on Friday. Intapp has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $49.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.85.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $110.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Company Profile



Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

