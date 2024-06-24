Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI) & Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ascent Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:ASTI – Get Free Report) and Ebang International (NASDAQ:EBON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.6% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Ebang International shares are held by institutional investors. 14.5% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.4% of Ebang International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Ebang International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $460,000.00 7.02 -$17.07 million N/A N/A Ebang International $4.86 million 6.97 -$36.77 million N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Ascent Solar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ebang International.

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.54, indicating that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ebang International has a beta of 1.85, indicating that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Ebang International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -3,984.40% N/A -152.50% Ebang International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and Ebang International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ebang International 0 0 0 0 N/A

About Ascent Solar Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc., a solar technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of photovoltaic solar modules in the United States. The company markets and sells its products through OEMs, system integrators, distributors, retailers, and value-added resellers. It serves agrivoltaics, aerospace, satellites, near earth orbiting vehicles, and fixed wing unmanned aerial vehicles. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

About Ebang International

(Get Free Report)

Ebang International Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, design, and development of application-specific integrated circuit chips and manufacture of Bitcoin mining machines under the Ebit brand in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, the Bahamas, and internationally. It also provides mining machine hosting services; and engages in the development of proprietary cryptocurrency exchange platform. In addition, the company offers fiber-optic communication access devices, including multiprotocol label switching fiber-optic access network devices, multi-service access platform integrated business access devices, and wavelength-division multiplexing fiber-optic devices; and enterprise convergent terminal products, which consists gigabit passive optical network, Fiber to the Room products, passive optical network converged gateways, enterprise cloud gateway devices, industrial Internet of Things access devices, and business enterprise smart wireless access devices. It serves the blockchain and telecommunications industries. The company also operates a cross-border payment and foreign exchange platform. It sells its blockchain products directly, as well as through its website; and telecommunication products under the EBANG brand name primarily through supplier contracts. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.