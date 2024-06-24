Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.00.

ACLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total transaction of $137,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,565.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1,188.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $137.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.98 and its 200-day moving average is $118.28. Axcelis Technologies has a one year low of $93.77 and a one year high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $252.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

