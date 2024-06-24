DA Davidson Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.60. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.96 per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $53.99 on Monday. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $53.13 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.83 and its 200-day moving average is $66.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.72.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 47.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WGO. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Winnebago Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 238,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 484.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,004,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,302,000 after buying an additional 832,187 shares in the last quarter.

About Winnebago Industries

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

