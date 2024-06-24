Wedbush Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KB Home in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on KB Home from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

KB Home Price Performance

KBH opened at $70.54 on Monday. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.77.

KB Home Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,217 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,334.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 22,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $1,553,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 3,914 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $275,858.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,334.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,460 shares of company stock worth $4,384,468. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 433.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.