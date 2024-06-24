Contrasting Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 22.46% 31.07% 11.66% Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $99.41 billion 0.92 $24.88 billion $3.44 4.10 Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.01 $85.21 million N/A N/A

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Sanchez Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras and Sanchez Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 0 5 3 0 2.38 Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras currently has a consensus price target of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.86%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Sanchez Energy.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Sanchez Energy on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment engages in the refining, logistics, transport, marketing, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies. The Gas and Power segment is involved in the logistic and trading of natural gas and electricity; transportation and trading of LNG; generation of electricity through thermoelectric power plants; holding interests in transportation and distribution of natural gas; and fertilizer production and natural gas processing business. In addition, the company produces biodiesel and its co-products, and ethanol; and distributes oil products. Further, it engages in research, development, production, transport, distribution, and trading of energy. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras was incorporated in 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

