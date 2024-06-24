Head-To-Head Review: QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI) versus Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT)

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) and QT Imaging (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.6% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of QT Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 75.4% of QT Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and QT Imaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -1,328.14% -297.49% -107.36% QT Imaging N/A N/A -19.75%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $668,000.00 4.32 -$8.85 million ($13.04) -0.07 QT Imaging N/A N/A -$4.03 million N/A N/A

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and QT Imaging’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

QT Imaging has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helius Medical Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QT Imaging has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Helius Medical Technologies and QT Imaging, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 QT Imaging 0 0 0 0 N/A

Helius Medical Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,361.54%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than QT Imaging.

Summary

QT Imaging beats Helius Medical Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Helius Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

About QT Imaging

(Get Free Report)

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in Novato, California.

