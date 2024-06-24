Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) versus PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.3% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of PHINIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Garrett Motion shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of PHINIA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Garrett Motion and PHINIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Garrett Motion 0 0 1 0 3.00 PHINIA 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Garrett Motion presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.64%. PHINIA has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.04%. Given Garrett Motion’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Garrett Motion is more favorable than PHINIA.

This table compares Garrett Motion and PHINIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Garrett Motion 6.42% -35.33% 9.46% PHINIA 3.06% 7.52% 3.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Garrett Motion and PHINIA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Garrett Motion $3.89 billion 0.49 $261.00 million ($1.15) -7.26 PHINIA $3.50 billion 0.52 $102.00 million N/A N/A

Garrett Motion has higher revenue and earnings than PHINIA.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications. In addition, it provides mechanical and electrical products for turbocharging and boosting internal combustion engines, as well as compressing air for fuel cell compressors, and compressing refrigerant for electric cooling compressors. The company offers its products in the aftermarket through distributors. Garrett Motion Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Rolle, Switzerland.

About PHINIA

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

