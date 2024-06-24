Analysts Set Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Price Target at $44.83

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLTE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research note on Thursday.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BLTE

Belite Bio Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of BLTE opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10 and a beta of -1.43. Belite Bio has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Belite Bio will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Belite Bio stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting retinal degenerative eye diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in autosomal recessive Stargardt disease and geographic atrophy patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.