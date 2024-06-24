Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives $12.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Alight from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Alight alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alight

Alight Price Performance

ALIT stock opened at $7.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88. Alight has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $10.38.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.41 million. Alight had a negative net margin of 9.19% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alight

In other Alight news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $26,936.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at $28,394,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 2,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $26,936.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,927,314 shares in the company, valued at $28,394,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephan Scholl sold 83,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $7,894,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,115,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,753,903.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 8.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,878,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,409,000 after acquiring an additional 215,360 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 19.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 188,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 30,309 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alight by 1.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 634,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,499,000 after buying an additional 9,014 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Alight in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Alight by 1.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,484,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 29,149 shares during the period. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Solutions and Professional Services. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.